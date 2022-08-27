SSE announces gas and electricity price hikes for NI customers

Energy company SSE Airtricity has announced it is rising gas and electricity prices for Northern Ireland customers.

The company said gas prices would rise by 28.3% and electricity prices will increase by 35.4% on October 1.

The Consumer Council has warned that people in Northern Ireland are facing into a “very serious crisis” this winter.

The council said an annual gas bill for SSE customers would rise by about £351, while electricity bills for average customers would increase to around £1,356 a year.

These are the latest in a series of energy price rises to impact consumers in Northern Ireland and will affect around 188,000 homes in the region.

Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity general manager (NI) said: “Unfortunately, the global energy picture continues to deteriorate, and this is not the news we want to be giving our customers.

“The war in Ukraine is significantly impacting wholesale gas markets in the UK and EU with the cost of purchasing gas remaining stubbornly higher than previous years, affecting energy suppliers across Ireland, Britain, and Europe.

“We know energy prices remain a priority concern across Northern Ireland, especially as colder weather is approaching.

“We would encourage any customer who is concerned or having difficulty with their energy costs to please contact us, and we will work with you to find a solution together.

“In the meantime, we will continue to watch markets closely.

“While it is difficult to know when wholesale prices will improve, we will pass on any reductions as soon as it is possible to do so.”

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and I am angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers.

“Already many of our households are at the brink.

“This announcement means consumers in Belfast face combined annual gas and electricity bills in excess of £2,500 a year, with further price increases to come.

“This is a global problem, the price of the gas we import is outside the control of local companies, but consumers require a lot more local support than has been offered to date.”

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator said: “Unfortunately, the wholesale gas market continues to surge, and is producing prices 16 times higher than normal historic rates.

“We will continue to do everything in our control, to support consumers at this very difficult time.

“Next week, I am convening a roundtable of government departments, energy suppliers and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland to look urgently at other practical steps that can be taken to support consumers this winter.”