Local man launches Derry Girls Food Tour

Local man and founder of Wild Atlantic Travel Co. Feargal Doherty has tapped into the hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls and developed an innovative new Derry Girls Food Tour. The tour aims to explore the inspiration behind writer Lisa McGee’s sitcom by visiting the sights and sounds of the Northwest, with some tasty treats along the way.

Feargal said the focus of the tour was to showcase Derry while diving into the 1990s nostalgia: “It is about exploring the references and tastings that the show had to offer back then - right up to the international infused flavours of what Derry's bars, restaurants and cafes can offer today.

"The tour takes you off the beaten track and delves into the history and experiences that Lisa’s show has referenced so brilliantly.”

Feargal realises that with Derry Girls becoming a global phenomenon, attracting viewers from New Zealand, Pakistan, the United States and further afield, all eyes are firmly on the city.

“I think we have all become fans of Derry thanks to Lisa’s sharp humour.

"What we have tried to do at Taste the North West is take that interest and curiosity and develop a Derry Girls Food Tour, an authentic walk around the show’s landmarks and locations, recreating unique memories with fantastic food full of local flavour.

“The idea behind it all was to open the city in a new and innovative way. We decided to make Derry the main course by using Derry Girls as a starter to get people’s attention – to whet their appetite for the city if you will.

“We talked about showcasing local produce, bringing those products that are on the outskirts of the city to the forefront and making them the focal point. By highlighting homegrown providers, we are emphasising that the food on the tour is not just a side dish to the television show – it stands alone in its own right.

“We are bringing the show to life, reminding (possibly even in some cases introducing) the humour and giggles Derry Girls has to offer.

"By developing the tour we can highlight the food, introduce our local chefs, hear their stories - from sourcing produce to the serving plate - as well as delving into their backstories and finding out their inspirations, not to mention the answer to the most important question: who their favourite Derry Girls character is!”

The Derry Girls Food Tour is concentrated on the local aspect, with one of Derry’s most famous treats front and centre.

“As a member of the Doherty’s Home Bakery family I would be thrown out if the tour did not involve the cream horn!” says Feargal, adding: “When Ma Mary comes out with the iconic: ‘What were you doing heading up Pump Street with a cream horn Da?’, I knew Lisa herself must have been a fan.

“On this tour we thought we would teach people about where the cream horn came from and the family history behind the pastry as Doherty’s Bakery have been producing fresh cream horns for years.

Feargal samples some 'Cream Horns,' sure to be a favourite on the Derry Girl Food Tours.

“We are even getting people to try their hand at decorating their very own cream horn as we want fans to taste the food memories from the show and enjoy the ‘craic’ of creating their very own concoction, and thanks to Derry Girls, the cream horn is now a part of pop culture!

"There are loads of other Easter eggs on the tour that will keep the diehard fans happy; 10p mixes from Dennis' sweetshop, trips to vintage tickets stores in search of Fatboy Slim tickets and of course, a stop at the famous Derry Girls Mural on Orchard Street.”

The Derry Girls Food Tour involves a wide variety of tasty treats and titbits from the television show and Feargal is excited to welcome one and all: “It really is a great mix of Derry Girls fun and a fantastic taste experience. Come and try Fionnula’s Fish and Chips with locally caught fish fresh from Greencastle, served in a Northbound Beer batter, or whet the whistle by indulging in the Michelle Mallon sambuca-infused Derry Girls cocktail the "Slainte Mutha…!

“No matter your level of Derry Girls knowledge, if you are a first-time fan or serial rewatcher, just make sure you arrive with an empty stomach and leave with a belly full of laughs!”



As Erin points out to her Da Gerry taking the order for the takeaway food “get a move on… that chippy… well it’s every man for himself on a Friday night!”

The Derry Girls Food Tour is available via Taste the North West.