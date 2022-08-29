Translink confirms changes to Derry-Dublin X4 service

Translink has announced that from this Thursday, September 1, its X4 Derry to Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre service will return to a 'pick-up only' service at stops along the route.
Passengers travelling to Derry on the X4 from Dublin city centre or Dublin Airport are also advised that the intermediate stops in the North will be ‘set-down’ only.
A Translink spokesperson said: “This change will optimise journey times for passengers using this important cross-border service.
"For added convenience, passengers can now also board the X4 at the North-West Transport Hub.
"Passengers for intermediate journeys can use the Ulsterbus service 80, service 72 and Gold- liner service 212.”
