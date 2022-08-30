Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- James Campbell Blair, Long Commons, Coleraine

- Paul Coyle, 13 Killary Road

- Sarah Curley, Derry

- Thomas Harkin, Derry

The death has occurred of James Campbell Blair, 29th August 2022, at hospital, formerly Long Commons, Coleraine. Beloved son of the late James and Matilda. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Dementia NI, c/o Ms. Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family and family circle.

The death has occurred of Paul Coyle, 28th August 2022, (suddenly) beloved husband of Veronica, devoted father of Laura and Lisa, dear son of the late Brendan and Monica, loving brother of Kieran. Funeral leaving his home, 13 Killary Road on Wednesday, 31st August at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

The death has taken place of Sarah Curley (née Kitson), 26th August 2022, (suddenly) at her home, loving mother of Siobhan, Seamus and Geraldine, devoted grandmother of James, Connor, Emer, Eoin, Richard, Max, Declan and Erin, dear mother-in-law to Cassie. Reposing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, William Street, viewing on Tuesday from 3.00pm to 6.30p.. Removal leaving the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 6.30pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul, Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

The death has occurred of Thomas Harkin, 27th August 2022, (suddenly) at home, beloved husband of Brigid and dad to Rosemary and the late Michael, loving step-father of Donna, Patrick, Noella, Marcella, Raymond, Declan and Nadine. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Moya, Tony, Gerard, Ann, John, Micky and the late Seamus, Kay, Liam and Pat. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. House Private from 10.00pm to 11.00am.

