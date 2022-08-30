Delays due to broken down lorry on Foyle Bridge

A lorry has broken down on the Foyle Bridge causing delays.
Motorists are advised a lorry has broken down on the city side bound lane of the Foyle Bridge.
The bridge has been closed off at the Waterside bound lane.
The PSNI have asked people to please seek alternative routes for their journeys.
