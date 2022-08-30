Road closures and travel advice confirmed for 2022 Waterside Half Marathon

The organisers of the 2022 Waterside Half Marathon have confirmed traffic and travel arrangements for the event which will be held this Sunday September 4.

The 13.1 mile race is being hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council and will see approximately 2,000 runners and thousands more spectators attend.

The race has an earlier start time this year of 9.30am at Ebrington Square with finishers coming into St Columb’s Park Running Track between 10.30am and 1pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, urged all those attending, as well as members of the public who will be in the vicinity of the route, to familiarise themselves with the arrangements.

“The Waterside Half Marathon is one of the Council's most popular events and we are delighted to see it return to the city’s streets and greenways,” she said.

“With the introduction of an amended route this year and a record field expected we would encourage everyone to heed the guidance recommended by Council’s events staff to ensure that disruption is minimal.

“I want to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation ahead of what will be a fantastic event.”

To ensure the safety of everyone attending and other road users a number of temporary traffic restrictions will be in place for a short time, these have been carefully selected in consultation with the PSNI and Department of Infrastructure and Roads to minimise delay and inconvenience for residents and traffic.

The route travels along the following roads and traffic may be affected: Limavady Road to its junction with St Columb’s Road, St Columb’s Road, The Gransha Grounds, the A2 Clooney Road Dual Carriageway, Foyle Bridge, Lower Culmore Road, Bay Road, Queens Quay, Foyle Embankment, Foyle Road (southbound to junction at Bishop Street), Craigavon Bridge Lower Deck.

Extensive sections of the Council greenways will also be used between St Columb’s Park and Gransha, Bay Road Park, Fort George to Council offices, Peace Bridge to Craigavon Bridge and from King Street to St Columb’s Park Running Track.

A spokesperson for DSDC said: "While some disruption is inevitable, in order to avoid delays the public are being asked to heed some specific advice on the day.

"If possible, avoid travelling along the affected route during the event. If you must travel during the event, please follow the signed diversions and allow some extra time for your journey.

"Police and race marshals will be present to provide advice. If you live along one of the roads on the route, please help by parking your vehicle off the road for the duration of the race.

"If you live off one of the main roads affected, please be careful exiting and co-operate with the police and marshals.

"If you need to use the greenway areas, if possible please avoid the peak period for runners (approximately from 9.30am – 1pm).

"As the event is on a Sunday morning it may be prudent to allow a little extra time to reach church services on time.

"Spectators are recommended to park in Cityside car parks including Foyleside or Quayside Shopping Centre as car parks in the Waterside are being reserved for runners.

"The Peace Bridge will be closed to pedestrians between 10.00 and 13:30 so anyone making their way to St Columb’s Park for race finish by foot should allow extra time to get there using Craigavon Bridge or before the Peace Bridge closes."

The full list of road closures is as follows:

St Columbs Road, from its junction with Limavady Road up to its junction with Browning Drive, will be fully closed from 7.30 until 14.00.



A2 Country Bound traffic, from Kingslink Roundabout to its junction with St Columb’s Road will have a single lane closure from 08.00 until 10.30.



A2 Clooney Road Dual Carriageway, from Caw roundabout to its junction with Gransha Park will have a single lane closure from 08.00 until 13.00.



Madams Bank Road at the Foyle Bridge from Culmore Roundabout to Caw Roundabout will have a single closure from 08.00

until 13.00.

Queens Quay Roundabout to Harbour Square Roundabout will have a single lane closure from 08.00 until 13.30.



Foyle Embankment from Harbour Square Roundabout to Foyleside Roundabout will have a single lane closure from 08.00 until 13.00.



Peace Bridge, Eastbank to Westbank, will be fully closed between 10.00 and 13.30.



Foyle Road from Foyleside Roundabout to Bishop Street will have a single lane closure between 08.00 and 13.00.

The lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge will also be fully closed between 8am and 1pm.

Access will be maintained for local residents, St Columb’s Park House and allotment holders around the start and finish areas.

Any further updates will be posted at www.derrystrabane.com/whm where full details of the course and race pack collection are also available for runners.