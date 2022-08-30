Artis Restaurant in Derry lands three major awards at Ulster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards

Artis Restaurant by Phelim O’Hagan in Derry’s Craft Village, which has only been trading for nine months, scooped three major awards at the recent Irish Restaurant Awards.

In the Derry division of the Ulster Category at the Irish Restaurant Awards, which took place in the Slieve Russell Hotel in County Cavan, Artis won the Best Newcomer, Best Customer Service and Best Wine Experience categories.

The restaurant, which opened in November 2021, is a collaboration between chefs Phelim O’Hagan and Ray Moran.

It occupies the original premises of Mr Moran’s four-year-old sister establishment, Soda and Starch, in the popular Craft Village in the heart of the city.

Artis, which is the Latin word for craft, offers a high end dining experience and was launched as a celebration of local produce and now the craft and culinary expertise of those working at the venue has been rewarded.

It sits alongside established venues like Ox Cave, Belfast, Wine and Brine in Armagh, Bushmills Inn, Antrim and Harvey’s Point, Donegal who also picked up awards.

The restaurant will now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday September 19 2022 in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).

Speaking about the wins, Head Chef Phelim O’Hagan, said: "After only being open nine months we are delighted to have been recognised at the Irish Restaurant Regional Awards for Best Customer Service, Wine Experience and Newcomer.

“To pick up not one, but three awards, is a great achievement and speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work everyone in our team at Artis has put into the venue and its operations.

Restaurant Manager Serina Macari said: "I am delighted that the front of house team has been acknowledged at the awards.

"We have worked hard over the last nine months to ensure every Artis guest receives the highest standard of service in all aspects of their Artis dining experience.

"Our passion and dedication have definitely shone through and we are committed to delivering exceptional customer service.

"I am very grateful for the team that I have, especially since staffing has been such a major issue in hospitality over the last couple of years."

Ray Moran added: “We are very grateful to all our customers who have dined with us and supported the team since we opened and we look forward to what is to come.

"This is only the beginning. We hope there will be many more awards to follow and maybe an Ulster Award at the All Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards in Dublin in a few weeks."

Mr O’Hagan and Mr Moran collectively share over 40 years’ experience working at Michelin Star restaurants. The two chefs first met when Phelim worked under Ray at Harry’s Restaurant, Bridgend.

After a hearty career that saw him work at numerous Michelin Star venues and a sensational Great British Menu role, Phelim reconnected with Ray, his life-long mentor, to create Artis.