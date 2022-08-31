Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 31st August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Frances Gillespie (née Kelly), 81 Lisfannon Park

- Ian David Gilmour, James Street, Coleraine

- Albert James Edward (Abbey) Hamilton, 50 Roulston Avenue

- Thomas Harkin, 35 Bracken Park

- Mary Henry (née Carlin), 233 Lonemoor Road

- Charles (Charlie) Kelly, 36 Manorwood, Lisneal

- Joseph Sebastian, 31 Blackthorn Manor

- Reuven Joe Simon, 33 Shepherds Glen

Frances Gillespie (née Kelly), 81 Lisfannon Park

The death has occurred of Frances Gillespie (née Kelly), 30th August 2022, beloved wife of the late Daniel, 81 Lisfannon Park, loving mother of Catherine, Daniel, Robert and Ann and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 104 Grangemore Park on Thursday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Ian David Gilmour, James Street, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Ian David Gilmour, 30th August 2022, (peacefully) at MacMillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, Ian David, late of Rathain Fold and James Street, Coleraine, beloved son of the late Elizabeth and Joseph, dear brother of Alison and the late Judith, brother-in-law of Terry, a dear uncle and beloved friend to many. Service in Coleraine Free Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. By his own request no black ties please, wear red if possible. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for Epilepsy Action (NI) or MacMillan Cancer Support c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his family, friends and entire family circle.

Albert James Edward (Abbey) Hamilton, 50 Roulston Avenue

The death has occurred of Albert James Edward (Abbey) Hamilton, 29th August 2022, (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved father of James, Georgina, Mark, Dorothy and Dylan and a loving grandfather. Funeral Service in his late home, 50 Roulston Avenue, on Thursday, 1st September, 2022 at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if wished to Cancer Fund for Children, Curlew Pavilion, Portside Business Park, Airport Road West, Belfast BT3 9ED. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

Thomas Harkin, 35 Bracken Park

The death has occurred of Thomas Harkin, 27th August 2022, (suddenly) at home, beloved husband of Brigid and dad to Rosemary and the late Michael, loving step-father of Donna, Patrick, Noella, Marcella, Raymond, Declan and Nadine. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Moya, Tony, Gerard, Ann, John, Micky and the late Seamus, Kay, Liam and Pat. Funeral from his home, 35 Bracken Park on Wednesday, 31st August, 2022 at 10.30am to Saint Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. House Private from 10.00pm to 11.00am.

Mary Henry (née Carlin), 233 Lonemoor Road

The death has taken place of Mary Henry (née Carlin), 29th August 2022, beloved wife of the late Tommy, 233 Lonemoor Road, loving mother of Thomas, Martin, Ann Marie, Bernadette, Andrew and Clare and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 4 Kylemore Park on Thursday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Theresa intercede for her. Sr. Clare Crockett pray for her.

Charles (Charlie) Kelly, 36 Manorwood, Lisneal

The death has taken place of Charles (Charlie) Kelly, 29th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Slievemore Park), beloved husband of Rosaleen, loving father of Chris, Jacqueline, Darren and Graham, devoted grandfather of Abigail, Mark, Oisín and Odhrán, dear father-in-law to Alex, Maria and Jusna. Funeral leaving his home, 36 Manorwood, Lisneal, on Thursday, 1st September, at 9.20am to St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Joseph Sebastian, 31 Blackthorn Manor

It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Joseph Sebastian, aged 16 years (suddenly) on 29th August 2022, late of 31 Blackthorn Manor, Derry. Beloved son of Sebastian Jose and Viji Sebastian and loving brother of Johanna and Chris. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2.00pm - 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, 2nd September at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.

Reuven Joe Simon, 33 Shepherds Glen

It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Reuven Joe Simon aged 16 years (suddenly) on 29th August 2022, late of 44 Shepherds Glen, Derry. Beloved son of Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla and loving brother of Evin Joe Simon. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2.00pm - 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, 2nd September at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.

