Funeral arrangements of drowning victims announced

The funeral arrangements for the two teenagers who tragically lost their lives in Enagh Lough on the outskirts of the city have been announced.

Requiem Mass for friends Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Joe Simon will take place on Friday, September 2, at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore.

A wake for the boys will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

The funeral notice for Joseph Sebastian, late of 31, Blackthorn Manor, read: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Joseph Sebastian, aged 16 years (suddenly) on August, 2022, late of 31 Blackthorn Manor, Derry.

“Beloved son of Sebastian Jose and Viji Sebastian and loving brother of Johanna and Chris. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends.

“Wake will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, September 2 at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.”

The funeral notice for Reuven Joe Simon, late of 33 Shepherds Glen, read: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Reuven Joe Simon aged 16 years (suddenly) on August 29, 2022, late of 44 Shepherds Glen, Derry.

“Beloved son of Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla and loving brother of Evin Joe Simon. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends.

“Wake will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

“Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, September 2 at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.”