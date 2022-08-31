County Derry man drank a '10-glass' before confronting neighbour over CCTV

A 36-year-old Dungiven man had drunk a bottle of whiskey when he attempted to headbutt his neighbour before damaging his fence, a court has heard.

Johnny Hutton, of Bonnanaboigh, Dungiven, entered guilty pleas to charges of criminal damage, resisting police and common assault at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police had received a call from the injured party on July 2 2022 to report an 'altercation' with a neighbour, which had subsequently been captured on CCTV.

The footage showed the defendant attempting to headbutt and throw punches at the injured party, before flicking a lit cigarette in his direction and kicking his fence.

A number of passers-by attempted to remove the defendant from the incident, but were unable to do so.

During Hutton's arrest at around 1.42am, he responded by asking police: “what criminal damage?” before resisting bring placed in handcuffs and becoming aggressive.

When eventually placed in the cell van, the defendant continued to behave aggressively and headbutted the roof of the police vehicle.

He told police he had drunk a '10-glass' of whiskey and that the confrontation had arisen due to an argument with the neighbour over CCTV footage.

Defence for Hutton explained he had recently been the victim of a burglary in which sentimental items were stolen as well as an amount of cash.

The defendant was aware a number of his neighbours had CCTV installed and had contacted them to request access to it in an attempt to locate footage of the incident.

Counsel said the injured party had refused to grant access to the footage, and the animosity created had caused Hutton to remonstrate with him on the evening in question.

The defendant accepted he was in an 'emotional state' on the night of the incident and that his actions were 'wholly inappropriate'.

Judge King sentenced the defendant to a total of four months' imprisonment, suspended for a period of two years.

He also issued a compensation order of £250 to be paid to the injured party and granted a restraining order prohibiting the defendant from pestering, interfering or annoying the injured party for two years.