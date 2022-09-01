Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 1st September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Joseph Sebastian, 31 Blackthorn Manor

- Reuven Joe Simon, 33 Shepherds Glen

- Maud Ross Townley, 35 Dunbrock Road, Ballykelly

It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Joseph Sebastian, aged 16 years (suddenly) on 29th August 2022, late of 31 Blackthorn Manor, Derry. Beloved son of Sebastian Jose and Viji Sebastian and loving brother of Johanna and Chris. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2.00pm - 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, 2nd September at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.

It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Reuven Joe Simon aged 16 years (suddenly) on 29th August 2022, late of 44 Shepherds Glen, Derry. Beloved son of Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla and loving brother of Evin Joe Simon. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2.00pm - 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, 2nd September at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.

The death has occurred of Maud Ross Townley, 30th August 2022, passed away (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Iris and Mervyn. Funeral from her late home 35 Dunbrock Road, Ballykelly, Limavady. House strictly private (close friends and family welcome). Leaving her late home on Thursday at 2.00pm for Service in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church at 3.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Faith Misson or Ballykelly Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family circle.

