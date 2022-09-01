Search

01 Sept 2022

Teenager arrested in Derry on suspicion of assaulting two ambulance workers

A 17 year old male was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an ambulance worker and resisting police

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Police have arrested a male following a report of an assault on two Northern Ireland Ambulance Service colleagues.

At approximately 8.30pm yesterday, Wednesday August 31, police attended the Rossnagalliagh area of Derry following a request for assistance from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

On arrival, an aggressive male was located. Ambulance colleagues reported that they had repeatedly been assaulted while attempting to assess the male’s condition.

A 17 year old male was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an ambulance worker, and resisting police. Whilst in custody the male attempted to assault a police officer and was further arrested for assault on police.

Inspector Moyne said: “The male remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“The emergency services work hard every day to serve our communities. Incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen that anyone who may have witnessed this matter contact us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1865 of 31/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media