Derry's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann success

It has been some summer for one summer for Derry’s Róise Ní Mhurchú.

The young Thornhill College student scooped a silver medal in the lilting competition at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022 in Mullingar, following her earlier Fleadh Dhoire and Fleadh Uladh success.

The accomplished singer and musician then took to the stage at the recent Irish Legends Golf Festival in Downings, where she and her talented Derry and Donegal contemporaries in the Ríl Time Trad group opened the Nathan Carter concert.

Speaking to Derry News following her All Ireland Fleadh win, Róise, who is a member of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Baile na gCailleach in the city said it had been great to bring the silver medal back North.

She added: “There was a very high standard in many of the competitions, with competitors travelling to Mullingar from the USA, Japan and even Spain this year. One of my friends, Irene, from Madrid, was participating in the fiddle.

“My family and I really enjoyed the special atmosphere at the Fleadh Cheoil. The seats were placed outside shops and other places which allowed for great sessions to take place.

“The streets were broad and even though a half million people visited the town during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, Mullingar was capable of hosting the large throng of players, listeners and participants and the sunshine helped to create a special atmosphere.



“We met many friends from Dublin, Donegal and all over Ulster, who basked in the glorious weather, singing and playing to very contented listeners. It was clear everyone was happy that covid had gone and An Ceol was back,” smiled Róise.

The other Derry All Ireland medal winners were: Catriona Lagan, CCÉ, Newbridge, Derry, who came third in Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (15-18), and Mairéad Ní Mhistéil and Maria Ní Mhistéil, CCÉ, Loup, Derry, who came second in Ceol Beirte / Duets (O18).

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is the International festival of Irish Traditional Arts, which returned to its spiritual home of Mullingar in County Westmeath this year following a two year absence.

The first ever Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann was held in Mullingar in 1951, the same year as its custodians, the arts organisation, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, was formed, also in the town.

For anyone interested in getting involved in Comhaltas, CCÉ Baile na gCailleach is holding a registration evening on Thursday, September 8, from 7pm to 8pm, in the Studio 2 arts’ centre, which is located in Skeoge Industrial Park.

The group offers weekly classes in: mixed instruments (all abilities, adults only); tin whistle; flute; mixed strings; fiddle; and conversational Irish. For more information, email: ccebnag@gmail.com or telephone: 02871 358750.