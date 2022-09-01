Derry man jailed for assault after domestic incident left former partner with head wound

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today for a domestic incident that left his former partner with a head wound.

Paul Anthony Doherty (31) of Glenview Avenue in Derry admitted a charge of assault and one of criminal damage that occurred on October 24 2020.

The court heard that an argument broke out between Doherty and his partner at the time.

The woman was in the bedroom with her child and Doherty damaged the door of the room opening it.

He then shouted at the child to go to their own room and grabbed the injured party by the hair and wrestled her to the ground.

As she stood up he pushed her causing her to fall and bang her head on a bedside table resulting in a cut.

Doherty refused to allow the woman to seek medical treatment and gave her a towel.

At interview Doherty said he had been sleeping and the woman had woken him up.

He said he was annoyed as he had to go to work.

The defendant claimed he was looking for his phone and lifted the mattress to see if it was under there and caused the woman to roll off banging her head.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client's record was 'not the worst'.

The solicitor said that the custody threshold had been passed.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant had a record for domestic violence.

He imposed a sentence of six months and ordered Doherty to pay £60 in compensation.

A Restraining Order was also imposed for a period of three years.