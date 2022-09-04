Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 4th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Patrick (Paddy) Bradley, 8 Glenroe Park, Dungiven

- Pat Cunning, 28 Grange Road, Coleraine

- Arthur Martin Deehan, 77 Drumachose Park, Dungiven

- Adrian Francis Donnelly, 32 Castle Park, Eglinton

Patrick (Paddy) Bradley, 8 Glenroe Park, Dungiven



The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Bradley (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, 2nd September 2022, late of 8 Glenroe Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Martina and loving father of Patrick, Anne-Marie, Roisin and Kevin. Devoted grandfather of Pádraig. Loving son of the late Michael and Brigid and dear brother of Neil, John, Michael, Mary Devine, Kathleen Campbell. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Funeral on Monday, 5th September, 2022, leaving his late home at 12.40pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons and their partners, grandchild , sisters brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

Pat Cunning, 28 Grange Road, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Pat Cunning (Coleraine) in her 100th year, peacefully at Ratheane Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Charlie and devoted mother of Paul, Damian, Anne, (Halcrow) Gabrielle (Bradley) and the late Madeleine (Coyle). Her remains will be removed from her late residence, 28 Grange Road on Monday at 7.15 pm to St Malachys Church, Coleraine. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren nephews, nieces and family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors,11 Coleraine Street, Kilrea. House Private. Family and close friends are welcome to call from 10.00am to 10.00pm.

Arthur Martin Deehan, 77 Drumachose Park, Dungiven

The death has taken place of Arthur Martin Deehan, 2nd September 2022, (peacefully) at his home 77 Drumachose Park, Limavady. Loving father of Marty and Marius, a much loved grandfather of Thomas, Charlotte, Mia, and Ella. Dear brother of Anne, John, Joe, Catherine, Gerald, Lawrence, Frances, Michael, Jacqueline, Marian, Colette and Ronan. A very dear father-in law, uncle and friend. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Family and friends are welcome at the wake house. Funeral from his home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Adrian Francis Donnelly, 32 Castle Park, Eglinton

The death has occurred of Adrian Francis Donnelly, 1st September 2022, beloved son of Kathleen and John, loving brother of Sean, Peter, Karen, Declan and Gareth and a much loved uncle. House restricted to family and close friends only please. His remains are reposing at his home, 32 Castle Park, Eglinton on Saturday and Sunday from 2.00pm - 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale on Monday at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

