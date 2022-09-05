Derry Death Notices - Monday, 5th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Pat Cunning, 28 Grange Road, Coleraine (Updated Notice)

- John Edwin (Eddie) Kennedy, Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle

The death has occurred of Pat Cunning (Coleraine) in her 100th year, (peacefully) at Ratheane Nursing Home, Pat R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Charlie and devoted mother of Paul, Damian, Anne, (Halcrow) Gabrielle (Bradley) and the late Madeleine (Coyle). Her remains will be removed from her late residence, 28 Grange Road today (Monday) at 7.15pm to St Malachys Church, Coleraine. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Parish Webcam: https://stmalachyscoleraine.com. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren nephews, nieces and family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors,11 Coleraine Street, Kilrea. House Private. Family and close friends are welcome to call from 10.00am to 10.00pm.

The death has occurred of John, Edwin (Eddie) Kennedy, 1st September 2022, beloved son of the late Kathleen and Tom (formerly of Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle), loving brother of Billy, Jimmy, David and the late Ray and Donna. Funeral from his brothers home, 41 Elmvale, on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunketts Church, Strathfoyle. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

