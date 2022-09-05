Search

05 Sept 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 5th September, 2022

Obituaries

Death notices for Donegal. Sunday, February 24

Reporter:

Derry Now

05 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The following deaths have occurred:-

 

- Pat Cunning, 28 Grange Road, Coleraine (Updated Notice)

- John Edwin (Eddie) Kennedy, Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle

 

Pat Cunning, 28 Grange Road, Coleraine (Updated Notice)

The death has occurred of Pat Cunning (Coleraine) in her 100th year, (peacefully) at Ratheane Nursing Home, Pat R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Charlie and devoted mother of Paul, Damian, Anne, (Halcrow) Gabrielle (Bradley) and the late Madeleine (Coyle). Her remains will be removed from her late residence, 28 Grange Road today (Monday) at 7.15pm to St Malachys Church, Coleraine. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Parish Webcam: https://stmalachyscoleraine.com. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren nephews, nieces and family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors,11 Coleraine Street, Kilrea. House Private. Family and close friends are welcome to call from 10.00am to 10.00pm.

 

John Edwin (Eddie) Kennedy, Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle

The death has occurred of John, Edwin (Eddie) Kennedy, 1st September 2022, beloved son of the late Kathleen and Tom (formerly of Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle), loving brother of Billy, Jimmy, David and the late Ray and Donna. Funeral from his brothers home, 41 Elmvale, on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunketts Church, Strathfoyle. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

 

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media