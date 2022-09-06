Firmus Energy announce 56.3% price increase for Derry and Ten Towns network

Firmus Energy has announced a further gas price hike of 56.3% for its customers in the Ten Towns network areas and Greater Belfast.

The price hike will affect around 55,000 customers and will take effect from October 3.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill described the rise as “staggering and catastrophic” and said it underlined the need for the restoration of power sharing at Stormont.

The change in tariffs will add an extra £15.50 per week on to the average household bill for the Ten Towns network area.

This accumulates to around £806 on top of the typical annual household bill.

It is the largest in a series of energy price rises announced by companies in Northern Ireland in recent months.

The Consumer Council described the price increase as “shocking” and warned that customers are facing a crisis this winter.

The energy company said continuing increases in global wholesale gas prices are impacting the tariffs of local energy suppliers.

Niall Martindale, Firmus Energy chief executive, said: “Increases in wholesale gas commodity costs continue to impact the market and, regrettably, we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine and Russian disruption to the supply of natural gas in Europe is having a significant and adverse impact on energy costs, affecting all suppliers here in Northern Ireland, as well as nationally and internationally.

“We know this is not welcome news.

“Tariffs are set as a direct consequence of wholesale prices on the global market and we have no option but to reflect the cost of this gas within our tariffs. We remain committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

“We know this is a very difficult time for many households and businesses, and we urge any of our customers who need further support to call our dedicated local team to discuss ways in which we can help.”

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council said: “Of all the recent energy price increases, this announcement is the most shocking.

“We are facing a very serious crisis this winter and we are angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers.

“Until recent times, a household’s typical annual bill was lower than the amount of this increase.

“Once this price rise takes place on October 3, consumer bills will be around four times the norm, highlighting why the Consumer Council has been calling for much more support for consumers.

“We know from speaking to consumers daily that many are choosing between heating and eating, and for some, neither is an option.

“It is really worrying to think how these consumers are going to cope over the winter months.

“Such high prices will make the coming winter miserable for many and life threatening for some.”

Ms O’Neill said: “News that Firmus are increasing gas prices by a staggering and catastrophic 56.3% is yet another crushing blow for workers and families who are really struggling to pay their bills.

“Their average annual bill will have risen by over £1,500 in the space of a year; that scale of increase is devastating.

“They have had enough. They need help now. They need an Executive up and running and working to put money in their pockets.”

She added: “How much longer will Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP sit on their hands and block people from getting support they so badly need? It’s totally cruel.

“Likewise, the incoming British government has an opportunity now to do something after months and months of inaction – they need to ramp up support for people and deliver measures that will cut people’s bills, and act to support businesses.

“This is a cost-of-living emergency.”

The Ten Towns Network area includes Derry, Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Newry, and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

Recently, Northern Ireland’s Utility Regulator chief executive John French said wholesale gas prices have risen considerably over the last six weeks as Russia has reduced its gas flows via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe by 80%.

He said this has been further exacerbated by Asian and South American countries buying more liquefied natural gas (LNG), the higher-than-usual temperatures in Europe, outages in the French nuclear power station fleet and historic price rises in the US gas market.

Last week energy company SSE Airtricity announced it was increasing gas and electricity prices for Northern Ireland customers.