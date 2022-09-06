Devices, drugs and clothing seized in Coleraine searches

Electronice devices, drugs and clothing were among items seized by police following searches in County Derry this morning.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, carried out searches of two residential properties in the Ballysally area of Coleraine on Tuesday September 6.

A number of items including mobile phones, a computer, a small amount of suspected class B drug and clothing have been seized and removed for further examination.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Today’s searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.

"We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

"I appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."