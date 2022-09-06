Two men remanded in custody in Derry on a series of drug charges

Two men have been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court on a series of drug charges. Both men were granted anonymity by District Judge Barney McElholm.

One man faced 14 charges including possession of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and Diazepam on September 4.

He is also charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs on dates between January 1 and September 4 and concerned in making an offer to supply another with drugs between April 1 and September 4.

The second man faces eight charges including being concerned in the supply of cocaine to another and offering to supply cocaine on similar dates.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

She told the court police stopped a car near the Foyle Bridge due to the driving and there was a strong smell of cannabis.

As police approached the occupants were seen to be trying to destroy or conceal something.

A search revealed 230 Grammies of cannabis and 1000 Diazepam tablets.

A broken mobile phone was also found and one of the men had 10 Diazepam tablets in his possession.

Due to the drugs he told police he had taken the first man was taken to hospital where 4 grams of ‘pure cocaine’ was found on him.

A key was also found on the first accused and a subsequent search of the property revealed a syringe with a liquid which police believe to be heroin but the accused said was crack cocaine.

A mobile phone with ‘a large amount of incriminating material on it relating to drugs supply’ was also found.

The officer said the defendant talked of getting ‘black Xanax’ which had recently appeared on the streets and said this was ‘very dangerous’ and this meant the defendant was a danger to the public.

Bail was opposed for the first defendant due to the risk of re-offending.

As regards the second defendant the officer said he had 23 previous for drug offences and if released he would re-offend.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott for the defendant facing 14 charges said it was ‘a very difficult application’.

He said his client had addiction issues and had started dealing to pay for this in what he described as ‘the slippery slope’.

Sean Doherty barrister for the second defendant said there was not a great deal of incriminating evidence against his client.

Judge McElholm said he would have no confidence that there would be no reason-offending and refused bail.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear again on September 29.