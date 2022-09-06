Search

06 Sept 2022

No Supreme Court for Relatives of Bloody Sunday victims

Soldier F potentially facing two murder charges

No Supreme Court for Relatives of Bloody Sunday victims

No Supreme Court for Relatives of Bloody Sunday victims

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Relatives of Bloody Sunday victims seeking the prosecution of three more former British soldiers have been denied permission to take their legal battle to the Supreme Court.

Senior judges in Belfast refused leave to appeal a decision that the Army veterans should not go on trial in connection with six of the killings in Derry 50 years ago,

They also rejected a similar attempt by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to challenge a ruling which still leaves another ex-serviceman, Soldier F, potentially facing two murder charges.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan identified no points of law of general public importance requiring consideration by the Supreme Court.

She said: “The court fully understands the significance of this issue to the bereaved families but reiterates that the court was concerned only with the test for prosecution applied by the PPS.”

Thirteen people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry on January 30, 1972. Another of those wounded died later.

In 2010 the Saville Inquiry into events on Bloody Sunday established the innocence of all of those who died.

Victims’ families brought legal challenges against decisions which meant five of the former paratroopers would not face trial for some of the killings.

In July last year the PPS announced it was discontinuing charges against Soldier F for the murders of William McKinney, 26, and James Wray, 22, plus at least five counts of attempted murder.

The case against him was reviewed following the collapse of separate criminal proceedings against two other military veterans for Troubles-era offences.

Based on an assessment of the admissibility of evidence from the time, it was concluded that the test for prosecution was no longer met.

The PPS was also challenged for not charging ex-members of the regiment with the murders of Mr McKinney, Jackie Duddy, 17, Michael Kelly, 17, John Young, 17, Michael McDaid, 20, and 41-year-old father-of-six Bernard McGuigan.

At the time of the shootings the Royal Military Police (RMP) took statements from soldiers who opened fire, with further accounts prepared for the original tribunal chaired by Lord Widgery in 1972.

The case centred on a dispute about whether those statements would be ruled inadmissible in any criminal trial.

According to the families, the prosecuting authority’s assessment of the evidence was legally and fundamentally flawed.

In March this year High Court judges quashed the decision to drop the murder charges against Soldier F and directed the PPS to reconsider its determination.

But they dismissed separate challenges to the PPS deciding against prosecuting other retired servicemen in connection with six of the deaths, finding that a senior prosecutor had applied the correct legal test in those cases.

With three of those former soldiers understood to still be alive, victims’ families and the PPS both sought permission to have the decisions judicially scrutinised by the UK’s highest court.

However, Dame Siobhan stressed that the cases were decided on the facts, specific circumstances and the test for prosecution.

Refusing the applications, she said: “The public interest in the incidents giving rise to the litigation does not render the legal issues involved points of law of general public importance or such points which ought to be considered by the Supreme Court.”

Following the ruling Mr McKinney’s brother, Mickey McKinney, called on prosecutors to immediately recommence committal proceedings against Soldier F.

He said: “The PPS has taken no steps in the five and a months since the Court delivered judgment in March quashing as irrational the PPS decision to halt the criminal proceedings.

“We deserve to see desire and determination on the part of the PPS in securing Soldier F’s return for trial to the Crown Court.”

The brother of Michael Kelly expressed disappointment that Soldier F will not also face charges over his killing.

John Kelly said: “Michael was a child when he was murdered and the bullet that was found in his body was forensically matched to Soldier F’s rifle.

“Our disappointment is tempered, however, in the knowledge that the families of Jim Wray and Willie McKinney and those who were shot and wounded in Glenfada Park may still receive justice and their victory will be a victory for all of us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media