Co-ordinated wage demonstrations by Health and Social Care Workers

Health and Social Care Workers from the Western Trust have held coordinated demonstrations to highlight their pay increase demands.

The demonstrations took place on Tuesday across the Altnagelvin, Omagh and South West Acute Hospital sites during lunchtime to highlight their pay increase demands.

They were organised by the Western Trust trade union, Staffside, and will be held regularly until either an acceptable pay offer is made or until unions vote on industrial action. The Trade Union Staffside is made up of multiple Trade unions representing health and social care staff.



Speaking to Derry Now, a Staffside representative said: "Health and Social Care Unions are working together to build a campaign for an above inflation pay increase for our members.

"Workers here are struggling with the cost of living crisis, after giving their all during the pandemic.

"There has never been a more important time to stand up for workers in the health and social care service.

"Years of being understaffed, undervalued and underfunded need to end. It is our patients who are set to lose out unless investment is put into our staff and services."