Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Roderick Brady, formerly of Westland Street, Derry

- Alan Martin Burke, 2 Knockbracken Drive, Coleraine

- Eliza Ann (Betty) Cartwright, 12 Drumhappy Road, Dungiven

- Jean Douglas, 7 Bishops Road Limavady

- Kevin Patrick McAnaney, 11 Tullyverry Drive, Greysteel

- Robert Alexander Gibson, 77 Banagher Road, Dungiven

The death has taken place of Roderick Brady, 5th September 2022, (suddenly) formerly of Westland Street, beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Caroline, Kathleen, Nuala, Rory and Kevin and a dear and loving grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Reposing at Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Wednesday, 7th September, viewing from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday at 11.00am to his daughter Caroline's home, 65 Elmvale, Culmore, BT48 8ST. House private for family and close friends please. Funeral leaving his daughter's home on Friday at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

Alan Martin Burke, 2 Knockbracken Drive, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Alan Martin Burke, 5th September 2022, (peacefully) at home 2 Knockbracken Drive, Coleraine, Alan Martin, dearly loved husband of Irene, loving dad of Adam and Andrew, dear brother of Anne, brother-in-law of Ronnie, and a much loved uncle. Funeral service in his home on Thursday at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by his family and friends at home and abroad.

Eliza Ann (Betty) Cartwright, 12 Drumhappy Road, Dungiven

The death has occurred of Eliza Ann (Betty) Cartwright, 6th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 95th year), loving sister of the late Davy, Billy, Douglas and Jimmy and late friend Herbie, dearest aunt of Sally ( England ) and the late Maureen and Jeanette, life long friend of Janet, David and Jonathan. A Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 12 Drumhappy Road, Dungiven, on Friday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Dungiven Parish Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart and Stroke c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Too good in life, to be forgotten in death.

Jean Douglas, 7 Bishops Road Limavady

The death has taken place of Jean Douglas, passed away (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving wife of Billy, much loved mother of Bill and Jack, devoted mother-in-law to Mary and Irene, loving grandmother of Kyle, Lisa, Sharlene and Diana, also Jal, Dan and Andy, and great grandmother of Bodhi and Johnnie. Funeral service will start from her home 7 Bishops Road, Limavady on Thursday at 1.00pm. Funeral will then proceed to Derramore Presbyterian Church for a service at 2.00pm. Interment will be in Church burial ground immediately afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Air Ambulance NI, forwarded to Browns funeral directors Limavady, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Robert Alexander Gibson, 77 Banagher Road, Dungiven



The death has occurred of Robert Alexander Gibson, on 3rd September 2022, beloved husband of Louise, 77 Banagher Road, Dungiven, loving father of Emma-Louise and partner Seán, cherished son of the late Laura and David Gibson, dear brother of Lorna, Alfie, Raymond and Malcolm, brother-in-law of David, Rae, Jacqueline, Ann, David, Gordon, Caroline and Ronald and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 1.15pm for service in Dungiven Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by interment afterwards in Dungiven Parish Church burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. The Lord is my shepherd.

Kevin Patrick McAnaney, 11 Tullyverry Drive, Greysteel

The death has occurred of Kevin Patrick McAnaney, 5th September 2022, beloved son of Siobhan and Kevin, 11 Tullyverry Drive, Greysteel, loving brother of Dara, brother-in-law of Hasan, cherished uncle of Azra and a much loved grandson, cousin and nephew. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

