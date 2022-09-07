UPDATE: Western Trust visiting guidelines changed

The guidelines for visitors to hospital sites within the Western Health and Social Care Trust have been updated.

The Western Trust explained: "We are easing our current visiting guidance to hospital sites to allow two visitors to visit at the same time, for one hour per day, per patient from four nominated visitors.

"Exceptions continue to apply in some areas. If the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the local community over the coming weeks, it is hoped that the Trust will move to a further ‘gradual easing’ of restrictions. This will be reviewed on Monday 19 September 2022.

"There has been an easing of restrictions to visiting in Ward 50 (North West Cancer Centre) at Altnagelvin Hospital which will now allow for two nominated persons to visit for one hour, once a week.

"To keep our patients and staff safe from infection risks, virtual visiting remains the preferred option, in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread."

For full details of our visiting guidance please visit: bit.ly/WTCOVIDVisiting