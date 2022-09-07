CCÉ Baile na gCailleach holding registration night.
For anyone interested in getting involved in Comhaltas, CCÉ Baile na gCailleach's registration night is the place to be.
The event is taking place on Thursday (September 8) from 7pm to 8pm, in the Studio 2 arts' centre, in Skeoge Industrial Park.
CCÉ Baile na gCailleach offers weekly classes in: mixed instruments (all abilities, adults only); tin whistle; flute; mixed strings; fiddle; and conversational Irish. For more information, email: ccebnag@gmail.com or telephone: 02871 358750.
Returning members, newcomers, those who have never played an instrument before, anyone interested in learning Irish, families who'd like to share a hobby, individuals who would like to volunteer or join our branch committee, everybody is welcome and encouraged to come along.
CCÉ Baile na gCailleach can be followed on Facebook.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.