07 Sept 2022

Local Council workers set to strike after pay offer voted down

A vote took place at last night's full Council meeting.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

07 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Workers at a local Council are set to commence all-out strike action after members voted against a pay offer at last night's full council meeting.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are to become the latest local government district to be hit with strike action, after a pay offer motion was defeated by a single vote in a confidential meeting on Tuesday.

The proposal to settle the strike by offering  two pay point increments and a lump sum to workers – similar to that provided in neighbouring Derry City & Strabane and in Mid-Ulster District Councils - was voted down by a margin of just one councillor.

The all-out strike action will begin on Thursday September 8, with Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham pledging her support.

"Employers need to recognise the huge pressures the cost of living crisis is having on employees and their families. The vote by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors demonstrates a total failure to recognise the need to provide council workers with a living income," she said.

“Unite members at Causeway Coast and Glens, at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and at Lisburn and Castlereagh can count on the full backing of my union as they seek to defend jobs, pay and conditions.”

Regional officer for the Council, Gareth Scott, said he hoped other trade unions would now ballot members to join Unite in strike action.

"Unite the Union only suspended our action in the hope that councillors would support a deal similar to that which ended the disputes at Derry City & Strabane and Mid-Ulster council," he said.

"Disgracefully the proposal was defeated last night with the narrowest of margins and this now leaves our members with no alternative but to commence our planned strike action from tomorrow [Thursday 8 September].

“We are hopeful that both NIPSA and GMB trade unions will now swiftly proceed to ballot their members and lend their strength to a joint strike action. Workers stand stronger when they stand together.”

Pay disputes are currently ongoing at nine of the 11 council areas across Northern Ireland.

