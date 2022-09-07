Search

07 Sept 2022

Derry Halloween Carnival Parade makes triumphant return this year

The Halloween Carnival parade will make a return this year for the first time since 2019

Derry Halloween Carnival Parade makes triumphant return this year

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, who attended the official programme launch on Tuesday, said the return of the parade will be a special moment for the city

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Derry and Strabane District Council has announced a full programme of events for the 2022 Halloween festival.

Celebrations in 2020 were reduced significantly, with many events moving online, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Halloween festival in 2021 was one of the first major events held in the north west since Covid-19 restrictions were eased in Northern Ireland.

The Halloween Carnival parade will make a return this year for the first time since 2019.

The parade traditionally involves hundreds of local performers from right across the city and district.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, who attended the official programme launch on Tuesday, said the return of the parade will be a special moment for the city.

"When I heard that the parade would be back this year I was absolutely delighted," Ms Duffy said.

"Last year organisers took the difficult decision to change the format of the event and extend the usual festivities across a wider area to allow for social distancing.

"The new approach worked really well and will be incorporated once again this year, with the addition of the traditional carnival parade.

"The parade really brings the streets to life and attracts tens of thousands of people to the city.

"I know the many groups who take part annually will be thrilled to don their costumes once again and take an active part in the event, which offers a platform for so many local performers."

The council will again work with the North West Carnival Initiative (NWCI) to deliver the carnival parade, with a series of performance, costume and prop making workshops commencing in the coming weeks.

NWCI project manager Jim Collins said everyone is excited to be taking to the streets again.

"There's something really special about Derry Halloween and it's very much down to local people who go all out to make it their own," he said.

"We're always inundated with groups keen to take part and I want to open up that invitation today to all local schools, sports clubs, community and arts groups who want to showcase their talents."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media