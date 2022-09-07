Derry Halloween Carnival Parade makes triumphant return this year

Derry and Strabane District Council has announced a full programme of events for the 2022 Halloween festival.

Celebrations in 2020 were reduced significantly, with many events moving online, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Halloween festival in 2021 was one of the first major events held in the north west since Covid-19 restrictions were eased in Northern Ireland.

The Halloween Carnival parade will make a return this year for the first time since 2019.

The parade traditionally involves hundreds of local performers from right across the city and district.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, who attended the official programme launch on Tuesday, said the return of the parade will be a special moment for the city.

"When I heard that the parade would be back this year I was absolutely delighted," Ms Duffy said.

"Last year organisers took the difficult decision to change the format of the event and extend the usual festivities across a wider area to allow for social distancing.

"The new approach worked really well and will be incorporated once again this year, with the addition of the traditional carnival parade.

"The parade really brings the streets to life and attracts tens of thousands of people to the city.

"I know the many groups who take part annually will be thrilled to don their costumes once again and take an active part in the event, which offers a platform for so many local performers."

The council will again work with the North West Carnival Initiative (NWCI) to deliver the carnival parade, with a series of performance, costume and prop making workshops commencing in the coming weeks.

NWCI project manager Jim Collins said everyone is excited to be taking to the streets again.

"There's something really special about Derry Halloween and it's very much down to local people who go all out to make it their own," he said.

"We're always inundated with groups keen to take part and I want to open up that invitation today to all local schools, sports clubs, community and arts groups who want to showcase their talents."