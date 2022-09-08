Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 8th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Robert Alexander (Roy) Lees, Westland Drive, Magherafelt

- Frank Maguire, Glendale Gardens, Derry

- Annette Mortimer (née McCloskey), 11 Clondermott Park, Derry

- Hazel McGrath (née Stirling), 17 Cypress Drive, Coleraine

- Sarah Matilda (Cissie) Smyth, 88 Newline Road, Limavady

Robert Alexander (Roy) Lees, Westland Drive, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of Roy Lee, 7th September 2022 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Magherafelt, Robert Alexander (Roy), formerly of 9 Westland Drive, Magherafelt, dearly beloved husband of Lilian, much loved and devoted father of Naomi and Ruth, dear father-in-law of Adam, loving grandfather of Ellie and Brooke and cherished brother of Sammy, Houston and the late William. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Friday evening from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt on Saturday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by Lilian, Naomi, Ruth and the entire family circle.

Frank Maguire, Glendale Gardens, Derry

The death has taken place of Frank Maguire, 7th September 2022, (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, formerly of Glendale Gardens and Drogheda, beloved husband of the late Marie, loving father of Catherine, Andrew, Joe and Eleanor, father-in-law of Nicky and cherished grandfather of Lacey Marie and Evan. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday from 6.00pm - 8.00pm. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

Annette Mortimer (née McCloskey), 11 Clondermott Park, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annette Mortimer (née McCloskey), on 6th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 11 Clondermott Park. Beloved mother of Joann, devoted sister of Mary, loving granny of Jordan, Robyn, Keelin, Taylor, Lennon and Riley, a much loved great-granny of Freddie, Sonny and Hunter. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Annette's remains are now reposing at her daughter Joanne's residence, 12 Thornlea Gardens. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 9th September at 12.20pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Annette's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.youtube.com/watersideparish. St. Padre Pio Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

Hazel McGrath (née Stirling), 17 Cypress Drive, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Hazel McGrath (née Stirling), 7th September 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 17 Cypress Drive, Coleraine, Hazel, dearly loved wife of Lynn, much loved mother of Stacey and Ryan, dear mother-in-law to Brian and Debbie, devoted nanny to Chloe, Emme-Lyn, Callum, Kyle, Tristan, Imogen and Layla, daughter of the late Tommy and Matsy, dear sister of Trevor, William and the late Roy and Adrian and sister-in-law of Mandy, Myrtle and Gerda. Service in her home on Sunday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. House strictly private please. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family, friends and entire family circle.

Sarah Matilda (Cissie) Smyth, 88 Newline Road, Limavady

The death has taken place of Sarah Matilda (Cissie) Smyth, passed away (peacefully) at her own home surrounded by her loving family, 88 Newline Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Alex, loving mother of Jeanette and Stanley, devoted grandmother of Ryan, Melanie, Elaine, William also a great grandmother and great great grandmother. Dear companion of Willie. Friends and family welcome at her late home from 2.00pm to 10.00pm. Funeral leaving her late home on Friday at 1.20pm for service in Largy Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Largy Presbyterian Church or NW Cancer Centre WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.