08 Sept 2022

Derry Court told if 'Carlsberg did bail breaches it would look like this'

A solicitor told Derry Magistrate's Court that if 'Carlsberg did bail breaches it would look like this' after a court heard his client had walked into Strand Road PSNI Station extremely drunk carrying a can of Carlsberg.

Paul Farren (32) of Duncreggan Road in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail. 

The court heard that Farren had attended the police station and was 'slumped over' and carrying a can of beer. 

His bail conditions stated that he was not to have a reading higher than 70mgs but a preliminary test revealed a reading of 118mgs.

Police opposed bail on the grounds that Farren had 148 previous convictions with 22 of them for indecency. 

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the behaviour was typical of Farren's offending. 

District Judge Barney McElholm said he had no confidence that Farren would abide by conditions. 

He remanded him in custody to appear again on September 15.
 

