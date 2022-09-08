Derry man who tried to swallow a package of drugs has been jailed

A man who tried to swallow a package of drugs has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Ryan Harkin (30) of Glenabbey Close in Derry admitted obstructing police, possessing class B drugs and possessing class C drugs on May 29.

The court heard that police were on patrol and saw the defendant along with a female who he was not allowed to be with.

They approached and Harkin was seen to place a package into his mouth and try to swallow it.

Due to the size of the package he was unable to do so but then he tried to chew it.

Harkin was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital and still refused to spit the package out.

Eventually he did and the package was found to contain Pregablin, Diazepam and cannabis.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said his client had long standing issues with addiction.

Harkin was sentenced to two months in prison.