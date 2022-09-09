Man originally from Dublin jailed for shouting racist abuse in Waterloo Place

He was tracked by CCTV and arrested for disorderly behaviour aggravated by hostility
A man originally from Dublin who shouted racist abuse at two men sitting in Waterloo Place has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Patrick Corbally (23) of no fixed abode admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour aggravated by hostility that occurred on September 8.
The court heard that the defendant was seen standing on a table shouting at two people sitting at another table.
He was calling them 'Paki b-----s' and told them to 'f--k off back to your own country'.
He was tracked by CCTV and arrested for disorderly behaviour aggravated by hostility.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that it was 'clearly a distasteful incident'.
He said Corbally knew one of the other people and there was some history there.
District Judge Barney McElholm said racist behaviour would not be tolerated and asked 'why did he think he could come up here and abuse people in this city?'
Corbally was jailed for three months.
