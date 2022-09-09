Book that family completed for late father and husband after he sadly passes at just 38, launches today

Donovan the Business Sloth: makes it home for bedtime stories is a heart-warming tale of a hardworking sloth who just can’t seem to make it home in time to read to his son Archie each evening.

Donovan feels that he must find a way and the story tells of the immense commitment he shows in making it back to his son in time.

This eagerly anticipated book was written by Derry man Chris Doherty who sadly passed away before he could see the story in print.

He collaborated with his cousin Alex Ferragu, a talented illustrator, to bring the very relatable story of Donovan to life.

Based on his own challenges he faced whilst trying to balance work and home life, the story centres around a father’s dedication to be there as much as possible.

Prior to his cardiac arrest in September 2021, Chris had just started a new job which meant he would always be working close to home and could be there as much as possible for his two young sons Archie and Max.

Chris unfortunately didn’t get the opportunity to spend more quality family time with his two sons.

His wife Laura, and other family members pitched in their own ideas and skills to get the book to the point of publishing, the next step in the process that sadly Chris never got to complete.

Laura said: "Our two boys really were the centre of his universe. Donovan the Business Sloth is a timely reminder to us all, wherever we are working and whatever we are doing, to prioritise what is most important to us and treasure the time that we have with loved ones whenever we can.

"Chris put so much work into the book, he researched so much, setting up focus groups with his friends that have kids. He wanted to create something that parents and kids would love.

"I love the thought of it being something that other parents can read to their children. It was lovely finishing something that he had started.

"It was always a lovely book with a lot of meaning, but now in the context of Chris having passed, it just takes on another meaning.

"There is another aspect of it now that none of us ever wanted it to have but it is a message to share.

"You never know, one day, one of the boys might want to write a sequel."

The book will be available to buy on Amazon in paperback and hardback from today (September 9) with half of the proceeds being donated to The British Heart Foundation in memory of Chris.

Laura added: "The family has decided that they too want to contribute to charity and have decided that half the proceeds from the book will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

Laura continued: "We really hope we can raise some funds for the charity. We feel it would be really positive to give back to an area that supports heart health and research so maybe in the future less families will have to go through what we have gone through.

"We hope that this story can bring joy to many and will be a unique and enjoyable read at bedtime for years to come."

If you would like to follow Donovan’s journey he has a Facebook and Instagram page ‘Donovan the Business Sloth’ and a website at www.donovanthesloth.com