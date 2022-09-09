Derry man jailed for a series of charges including driving charges, drug possession and criminal damage

A man who was driving a vehicle that crashed into another causing it to shunt into another vehicle at first denied being the driver Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

Daniel McClintock (25) of Benvarden Avenue in Derry admitted a series of driving charges that occurred on January 18 2019.

He also admitted a charge of criminal damage and possessing drugs on May 29 this year.

The court heard that on January 18 2019 an accident occurred on the Buncrana Road when a car driven by McClintock collided with another vehicle which in turn struck a van in front.

The drivers of both the other vehicles were taken to hospital and the driver of the third vehicle, McClintock, did not remain at the scene.

An hour later McClintock was found on the Coshquin Road and arrested.

He initially said he was a passenger in the vehicle and denied driving.

However, he later asked police to interview him again and he admitted being the driver and having no licence or insurance.

The court also heard that on May 29 this year a witness saw a man breaking into a garage in Eglinton.

The homeowner then contacted police to report an intruder in his garage.

Police found McClintock in the garage and the owner reported damage to his car and his garage that was valued at £140.

A small package of cocaine was found on the defendant.

When interviewed he said he had gone to a party and had left the premises and was try trying to find his way back but added he had no real recollection due to his state of intoxication.

A defence barrister said McClintock apologised for his actions but said he deserved credit for going back to police to admit the truth.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this man had continued to offend and had had 'a good run at it'.

He sentenced McClintock to six months in prison, fined him £600 and disqualified him from driving for six months.