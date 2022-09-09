Chieftain’s Walk to take place in Derry and internationally.
Following the launch of the 2022 Chieftain’s Walk in memory of the late Martin McGuinness, the Peace Foundation established in his name is delighted to set out the route of this year’s Walk.
The Chieftain’s Walk will take place in Derry on September 18.
It will set off at 1pm from Martin’s home and proceed to the Long Tower Youth Club via the city centre and Derry’s Walls.
There will also be walks in different parts of Ireland, America and England with other venues under consideration.
Registration costs £10 and you can sign up at: register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ ChieftainsWalk2022.
