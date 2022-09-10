Derry Death Notices - Saturday 10th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Mary (May) Anderson (née Logue), 14 North Meadows, Derry

• Evelyn May Hopkins (née Harvey), 249 Sperrin Park, Caw

• Annie Josephine Kenna, 29 Glenshane Road, Maghera

• Isobel Patricia McClean (née Hegarty), Derry

• Rosetta (Rita) McLaughlin (née McCauley), 12 Fallowfield Park, Waterside, Derry

• Kerry O'Donnell (née Alison), 63 Sevenoaks, Derry

• Mervyn Rankin, Limavady

• William John Swann, 19 Faughanview Park Altnagelvin, Derry

Mary (May) Anderson (née Logue), 14 North Meadows, Derry

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Anderson (née Logue), 9th September 2022, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Agnes, Kathleen, Michael, Breege and Thomas, devoted grandmother of Liam, Caolan, Rachel, Clare, Martina, Mark, Michael, Aine and Sionnán, a much loved great-grandmother and dear sister of Marion, Una, Sadie, Neil and the late Kathleen and Bridie. Funeral from her home, 14 North Meadows, on Sunday at 9o’clock for 9.30am Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Evelyn May Hopkins (née Harvey), 249 Sperrin Park, Caw

The death has taken place of Evelyn May Hopkins (née Harvey), 6th September 2022, (suddenly) at her home, 249 Sperrin Park, Caw, much loved mother of Ryan, darling daughter of the late Molly and Jackie, loving mother-in-law of Lesley, adored grandmother of Nicola, Steven and Cali, great-grandmother of Hallie, dearest sister of Billy, Liz and Anne. Funeral service in D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ on Monday, 12th September at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at the above address). Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects to Evelyn at the Funeral Home on Sunday evening between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Annie Josephine Kenna, 29 Glenshane Road, Maghera

The death has taken place of Annie Josephine Kenna (Maghera), 9th September 2022, (peacefully) at her home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Art) and devoted mother of Sean, Mary (Hegarty), Paul, Margaret (Kerr), Joe, Oliver, Bernard, Eileen (Mooney) and Noel, and much loved daughter of the late John and Ellen Mc Kenna and sister of Frank, Margaret (Mullan), Alice (Scullion), Michael and the late Mary Agnes (Kendrigan), Nellie (Conway), Pat and James. Removal from 29 Glenshane Road, BT46 5JZ on Sunday, 11th September at 4.00pm and walking to St Patrick’s Church Glen, Maghera for 4.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 12th September at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass is also available on-line via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Please note: local traffic access on northbound A6 available to both family home and church. House private 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o family members. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and wider family circle.

Isobel Patricia McClean (née Hegarty), Derry

The death has taken place of Isobel Patricia McClean (née Hegarty), 9th September 2022, (peacefully) at Ardlough Care Home (surrounded by her loving family in her 84th year), much loved wife of the late Jack, devoted mother of Heather, Richard, Andrew and Kenneth, loving mother-in-law of George, Violet, Heather and the late Mary, adored granny of James, David, Lianne, Marc, Kendra, John, Rachel and the late Lynne, a treasured great-granny, dearest sister of Gladys and Margaret. Service of Thanksgiving for her life in D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Monday, 12th September at 1.30pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at the above address) Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects to Isobel at the Funeral Home on Saturday evening between 6.00pm till 8.00pm and on Sunday evening between 6.00pm till 8.00pm. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

Rosetta (Rita) McLaughlin (née McCauley), 12 Fallowfield Park, Waterside, Derry

The death has occurred of Rosetta (Rita) McLaughlin (née McCauley), 9th September 2022, beloved wife of Jack, loving mother of Siobhan, Deborah, Seamus, Jacqueline and Kevin, much loved and treasured grandmother of Connor, Bronagh, Darragh, Eoghan, Niall, Joe, Jessica, Jack, Thomas and Erin, cherished great-grandmother of Sophia, Adam, Aoife, Fionn, Naoise and Conn. Rita’s wake will take place in her home, 12 Fallowfield Park, on Saturday and Sunday from 11.00am - 10.00pm. Funeral from there on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Kerry O'Donnell (née Alison), 63 Sevenoaks, Derry

Kerry )'Donnell (née Alison), 7th September 2022, wife of James, loving mother of Adam, Amy, Zachary and Rebecca, cherished daughter of Mervyn and Irene Alison, dear sister of Beverley and sister-in-law of John. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends. House strictly private please. A private family funeral service will take place in her home, 63 Sevenoaks on Saturday with cremation at a later date in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Research UK.

Mervyn Rankin, Limavady

The death has occurred of Mervyn Rankin, (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, on 8th September 2022, much loved husband of Martha, loving father of Carole and Brian, dear father in law of David and Hazel and devoted grandfather of Lydia, Trudee, Scott, Donna, Emma, (Sam, Davis, Grainne) and the late Paul, great grandfather of Ruby-Rose, Olivia, Poppy, Jorgie, Lucie. House strictly private. Private family funeral will be held in Brown Funeral home on Saturday. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Ward 4 WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

William John Swann, 19 Faughanview Park Altnagelvin, Derry

The death has occurred of William John Swann, 9th September 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, formerly of Mourne Drive and late of 19 Faughanview Park Altnagelvin. Beloved Husband of the Late Violet, precious father of Diane, and father-in-law of Joe, adored grandfather to Zara and Graham and great grandfather to Lewis and Hanna, dearest brother to the late Robert and Mary. Home private. Funeral will leave his Late home at 1.30pm on Monday, 12th September 2022 for a 2.00pm Service in Glendermott Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Glendermott Presbyterian Church. C/O Mrs Joanna Walker, 28 Church Road, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Billy will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends.

