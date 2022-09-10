Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol

Liz Truss has had her first call as Prime Minister with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin amid continuing tensions with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Downing Street has said.

The Taoiseach offered his condolences following the death of the Queen as well as congratulating Ms Truss on her appointment.

The two leaders reflected on the Queen’s historic state visit to Ireland in 2011 and its contribution “to advancing reconciliation relations on these islands”, according to an Irish Government readout of the call.

They also discussed a range of “issues of mutual concern” including the protocol which governs trading relations with the EU following Brexit.

Ms Truss is pressing for changes to the protocol, which requires customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The UK Government has warned that it is prepared to pass legislation giving it the power to override the protocol’s provisions unless Brussels agrees to changes, prompting fears of a damaging trade war if there is no agreement.