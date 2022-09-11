Derry man feeling fit and looking fab at 40 thanks to Slimming World

Meet Dee Mclaughlin, who joined his local Slimming World group at The Waterfoot Hotel and has lost an outstanding 5stone 4.5lbs living his best life!!

Here he explains his journey in his own words:

“I started slimming world on 18th January 2022, and will never look back.

“I knew I needed a lifestyle change as my weight was affecting me both mentally and physically, my 40th birthday was coming up and I knew there was no better time to make a start on my weight loss journey.

“My favourite breakfast would be extra lean sausages, eggs, bacon with fat removed and beans, for lunch a salad, or a baked potato or toastie using the Brennan's be good bread as healthy extra and chilli for dinner. I love I can eat the foods I've always loved.

“If I wanted a bit of chocolate I would have a Slimming World bar or curly wurly and manage this within my daily syn intake.

“Things have changed massively for me, I feel so much more comfortable and this has changed me for the better both mentally and physically, I've now even added in some running, something I never thought I'd be able to do again.

“I was really nervous at the thought of walking through the door the first day, but I can honestly say Georgina and the rest of the members made me feel so welcome and at ease straight away, my advice for anyone thinking about joining, just go for it.

Dee Mclaughlin before he joined Slimming World on 18th January 2022.

I thought before I joined that slimming world would be mainly women who attend and that I'd be the only fella there, but when I walked through the door those worries left me straight away due to the warm welcome and support.

“Slimming world has now become a really positive part of my life and has educated me in so many ways about food optimising, if YOU'RE thinking about joining but are worried, take the chance, you won't regret it. Life begins at 40 for me.”

To find out more about the uplifting power of slimming support you can join our local groups listed or Contact Georgina your local manager on ️ 07821216168 for more info on our special offers.

Visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or check out Slimming World Derry on Facebook.