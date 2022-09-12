Derry Death Notices -Monday, 12th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Michael Campbell, 16, Managher Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine

• Michael Cunningham, 8 Beechland Road, Magherafelt

• Kathleen Doherty, Ralph’s Close, Derry

• Henry George Graham, 43 Craigmore Road, Maghera

• Annie Josephine McKenna, 29 Glenshane Road, Maghera

• John Shiels, 17 Campion Court, Gobnascale, Derry

Michael Campbell, 16, Managher Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Michael Campbell, 10th September 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 16, Managher Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, dearly loved husband of Sharon, much loved father of Rodney, Ryan and Melissa, dear father-in-law of Fiona, Kirsty and Craig and devoted granda of Archie, Darcie, Annie-Mae, Farrah and Dylan. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 11.00am for service in St Guaires Church, Aghadowey followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

Michael Cunningham, 8 Beechland Road, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of Michael Cunningham (Magherafelt), 10th September 2022, late of 8 Beechland Road, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Oliver, Colm, Marie (Molloy) and the late Joseph, father in law of Conor, Maria and Aishleen and grandfather of Niamh, Bronagh, Ronan (RIP), Fionnán, Ultán, Naoise, Eilidh and Áine, dear brother of Claire and the late Florence, Vincent and Brendan. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by loving family.

Kathleen Doherty, Ralph’s Close, Derry

The death has taken place of Kathleen Doherty, 10th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved daughter of the late John and Annie, late of Ralph’s Close, loving sister of Sandra, Thomas, Martin, Francis, Lesley and the late Noeleen, Alex and William and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her sister’s home, 39 Dellwood, Eglinton on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Ralph’s Close C/o W J O'Brien or any family member. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Henry George Graham, 43 Craigmore Road, Maghera

The death has taken place of Henry George Graham, 11th September 2022, (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, devoted Husband of Joy, 43 Craigmore Road, Maghera, darling Daddy of Nigel, Jillian, Andrew, Alison and Judith, a dear Father-in-Law of Geraldine, Martin, Jacqui and Andrew, much adored Grandad of Tessa, Jack, Harry and Marcus and dearest Brother of Andy, Martha, Sam and the late John and Peggy. House strictly private. A private family service will take place in his home on Thursday, 15th September, followed by a service of committal in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard at 12.30pm (approx., where all are welcome to attend). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle.

Annie Josephine McKenna, 29 Glenshane Road, Maghera

The death has occurred of Annie Josephine McKenna, Maghera, 9th September 2022, (peacefully) at her home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Art) and devoted mother of Sean, Mary (Hegarty), Paul, Margaret (Kerr), Joe, Oliver, Bernard, Eileen (Mooney) and Noel, and much loved daughter of the late John and Ellen Mc Kenna and sister of Frank, Margaret (Mullan), Alice (Scullion), Michael and the late Mary Agnes (Kendrigan), Nellie (Conway), Pat and James. Requiem Mass today (Monday) at 11.00am in St Patrick’s Church Glen, Maghera. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass is also available on- line via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o family members. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and wider family circle.

John Shiels, 17 Campion Court, Gobnascale, Derry

The death has occurred of John Sheils, 11th September 2022, beloved husband of the late Jean, loving father of Jeanette, Sean, Moira and Liam and a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral from his home, 17 Campion Court, Gobnascale on Tuesday at 12.30pm for 1o'clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

