Vehicles providing vital service to local charity vandalised in condemned attack

Several vehicles at Derry Taxis, which provide vital transport to local charity Destined and wheelchair accessible transport to the community, have been vandalised at the weekend.



Posting to their Facebook page, Derry Taxis wrote: "Thank you to the young person who decided to visit our car park at 5:30am today and then proceed to smash up a wheel-chair accessible vehicle belonging to Destined, a charity that supports adults with learning disabilities.



"Not content with smashing up one vehicle, you decided to smash several vehicles. I hope you are satisfied with your handy work."



Sharing the post, Destined added that the "vehicles provide vital transport for people with disabilities and the wider community."



Sinn Féin councillor, Emma McGinley, has condemned the vandalism, "This is a disgrace," she wrote.



"The work Destined does is incredible and supports so many people with learning disabilities.

"Shame on whoever carried out these acts of vandalism - I hope they are caught and charged!"



Destined is a voluntary charitable organisation that seeks to address the needs of people with learning disabilities in a whole life context.