12 Sept 2022

Derry man charged after allegedly ramming car twice and threatening to burn car owner's family home

Quigley had 91 previous convictions and has been refused bail

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

A man who was alleged to have rammed a car twice and then threatened to burn the car owner's family home has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

David Quigley (35) of Fern Park in Derry appeared charged with dangerous driving and other driving offences including driving while disqualified and without insurance on September 10.

He was also charged with resisting police, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage to a police radio and making a threat to damage property on the same date. 

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail. 

He told the court that police on patrol were flagged down by a motorist who told them he had been rammed by a vehicle driven by the defendant. 

The alleged injured party was able to identify the defendant as he was known to him. 

A short time later Quigley was alleged to have arrived at the door of the other driver's family home and made threats to burn the house.

Police went to the defendant's address and spoke to him and he became aggressive but eventually confirmed his name.

He attempted to walk away from police and was stopped and resisted police and had to be taken to the ground. 

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the officer told the court Quigley had 91 previous convictions. 

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Quigley was denying the offences and said he was at home with his children at the time. 

He said that Quigley had previously been the victim of a serious incident where his legs had been injured.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Quigley was not a suitable candidate for bail. 

He remanded him in custody to appear again on October 6.

