Search

12 Sept 2022

Derry set for return of Marty’s Run next month

Derry set for return of Marty’s Run next month

Former Foyle Valley athlete Marty Gallagher who was tragically killed on Halloween night in 2009.

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

12 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

sport@derrynow.com

A 5km walk/run held annually in memory of popular local man Marty Gallagher is set to return next month.

Marty’s Run takes place in October each year in memory of the former Foyle Valley athlete who was tragically killed on Halloween night in 2009.

The event didn’t happen in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it will be back on Sunday October 9th with a slightly revised route.

Martin Gallagher Sr said the family were delighted to see the run return following the two-year hiatus.

“We are so pleased that Marty’s Run will be able to return next month.

As a family and alongside Foyle Valley AC and everyone involved in the event, we made the decision in both 2020 and 2021 to postpone Marty’s Run in order to protect the health and well-being of the entire community during the very difficult pandemic period. 

Mr Gallagher explained: “As the rest of the world has slowly been able to return to a more normal way of life, we began planning the return of Marty’s Run this year and we are delighted to announce that it will be back on October 9th.

"It is always a very poignant and special day for our family and for all those who knew and loved Marty so deeply, and it is an opportunity to celebrate his life through something that he enjoyed very much. 

Marty's Run has proved to be a very popular event locally in recent years. Pics by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics


“As always Marty’s Run is open to everyone, not just athletes and runners but to families and walkers as well. We hope to see as many people out as possible next month and we’d like to thank all the organisers, sponsors, and everyone across the community for their continued support.”

Marty’s Run will take place on Sunday 9th October and is open to all. Registration and route details will be available in due course.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media