Derry set for return of Marty’s Run next month

A 5km walk/run held annually in memory of popular local man Marty Gallagher is set to return next month.

Marty’s Run takes place in October each year in memory of the former Foyle Valley athlete who was tragically killed on Halloween night in 2009.

The event didn’t happen in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it will be back on Sunday October 9th with a slightly revised route.

Martin Gallagher Sr said the family were delighted to see the run return following the two-year hiatus.

“We are so pleased that Marty’s Run will be able to return next month.

As a family and alongside Foyle Valley AC and everyone involved in the event, we made the decision in both 2020 and 2021 to postpone Marty’s Run in order to protect the health and well-being of the entire community during the very difficult pandemic period.

Mr Gallagher explained: “As the rest of the world has slowly been able to return to a more normal way of life, we began planning the return of Marty’s Run this year and we are delighted to announce that it will be back on October 9th.

"It is always a very poignant and special day for our family and for all those who knew and loved Marty so deeply, and it is an opportunity to celebrate his life through something that he enjoyed very much.

Marty's Run has proved to be a very popular event locally in recent years. Pics by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics



“As always Marty’s Run is open to everyone, not just athletes and runners but to families and walkers as well. We hope to see as many people out as possible next month and we’d like to thank all the organisers, sponsors, and everyone across the community for their continued support.”

Marty’s Run will take place on Sunday 9th October and is open to all. Registration and route details will be available in due course.