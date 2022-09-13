Fears of further sectarian attacks in County Derry village

There are concerns that an attack on homes in a predominately unionist County Derry village that forced a pregnant woman to flee the area could be repeated.

Four homes in the area were targeted in what police called a 'sectarian hate crime' last Wednesday night in Culnady, close to Upperlands, with a car also damaged during the incident.

Living room windows in the four properties had been smashed by three masked men, one of whom carried a stick.

Three front doors were also damaged, with the windows of a car parked outside one of the addresses broken during the incident.

Police have said no one was injured as a result of the attacks, but a pregnant woman has been forced to flee the area and move in with a friend in a neighbouring village.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake helped one of the couples affected by the attack relocate to temporary accommodation over the weekend and described the attacks as 'appalling'.

“The four homes attacked in Culnady were not attacked randomly,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillors Brian McGuigan and Sean McPeake on site in Culnady.

“The homes were carefully chosen by loyalist sectarian thugs because of the perceived religious background of the home owners.

“It is totally appalling that at this time we have a situation where a number of parents and young children have been forced to leave their homes because of loyalist sectarian intimidation.

“I would call on the perpetrators to publicly justify their actions as there can be excuses for it. What happened was totally despicable and should be condemned outright.

“To watch a heavily pregnant mother pack her cherished belongings and leave her family because of sectarian intimidation is heart breaking.

“I would call on PSNI to redouble their efforts to bring the perpetrators of this despicable hate crime to justice and I would call on anyone who can assist in providing information to the PSNI on the events last Wednesday night in Culnady to do so.”

SDLP councillor Martin Kearney also condemned the incident as 'unacceptable'.

“I am shocked to learn of these late night sectarian attacks. It must have been a very frightening experience for these families,” he said.

“To see so many windows boarded up and a vehicle damaged is completely unacceptable in this small rural village. I appeal for any information, however insignificant, to be forwarded to the PSNI.”

DUP MLA for Mid Ulster, Keith Buchanan, also condemned the attacks.

“I condemn the recent attacks in Culnady and I have visited the homes of those who were attacked,” he said.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact the PSNI if they have any information about the incident.”

A pregnant woman, whose partner is Catholic, has been forced to move out of the village following the incident.

The blame for the attack has fallen largely on loyalists, with a source indicating further attacks were possible when the police presence has receded.

“One Catholic in is alright, two is alright, but when there is four Catholics in, they think they're going to own the place,” they said.

“The police may sit there forever, because as soon as the police move out they'll slap the homes again. There are going to be more incidents.”

Police maintained a presence in the village throughout the weekend and said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

“This was a frightening experience for residents and, in one of the houses, a young child was asleep upstairs,” said Inspector Hughes following the incident.

“Your home is where you should feel safe and this was a shocking attack. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing for your help in our investigation.

"We understand that the masked men made off on foot in the direction of Culnady Road before getting into a white Vauxhall Cavalier and driving off towards Gulladuff.”

“Enquiries are continuing in the investigation into reports of criminal damage to four properties in the Culnady area on Wednesday night, 7th September,” added a spokesperson.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1993 07/09/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the Police Service's non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk

/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Cllr Sean McPeake said Sinn Féin has sought a meeting with the PSNI to discuss the incident.