Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Maureen Elizabeth Black, Coleraine

• Thomas William (Billy) Bond, Bolea Road Limavady (late of Portrush)

• Bernie Convery (née Bradley), 57 Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown

• Gerry Shaw, 35 Quarry Road, Gulladuff

Maureen Elizabeth Black, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Maureen Elizabeth Black, 12th September 2022, (suddenly) aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late Noel Black, mother of Michael, Nicky, Maxine, Lyndsey; stepmother to Hugh, Liam and Richard; devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral strictly private. Donations in lieu of flowers by making cheque payable to R.N.L.I. (Portrush Branch), c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Thomas William (Billy) Bond, Bolea Road Limavady (late of Portrush)

The death has taken place of Thomas William (Billy) Bond, formerly of Bolea Road Limavady, late of Portrush, (peacefully) passed away at Causeway Hospital. Much loved Husband of Marlene, loving Father of Colin, Amanda and Siobhan, much loved father-in-law of Jennifer, Charlie and Brian. Also a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service will be held in Derramore Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by Burial in adjoining Church yard. Friends and Family welcome to pay their respects in Browns Funeral Home On Wednesday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Derramore Presbyterian Church. C/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Bernie Convery (née Bradley), 57 Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown

The death has taken place of Bernie Convery (née Bradley), 13th September 2022, 57 Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown. Beloved wife of the late Danny, much loved mother of Barry and Brenda, dearly loved grandmother of Finn and Danny and sister of Sean and Phyliss. Funeral leaving her daughter Brenda Mc Gonigle’s home, 59 Carrickstrand, Strabane on Thursday (15th September) at 10.30aam for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Straw, Draperstown at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. House private to family and close friends only please.

Gerry Shaw, 35 Quarry Road, Gulladuff

The death has occurred of Gerry Shaw (Lavey), 12th September 2022, beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Mary McEldowney, Martina (O’Neill), Imelda (Boyd), Leo, Geraldine (McKinlay) and Paul, son of the late James and Brigid and dear brother of Leo (New Zealand) and the late Katie Dillon, Danny, Brigid McErlane, John Joe, Frank, Jim and Barney. Funeral from his home, 35 Quarry Road, Gulladuff on Wednesday, 14th September at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Lavey, via webcam at https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time from 11.00pm to 10.00am

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.