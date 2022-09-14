Host of Derry artists long listed for NI Music Prize

Derry's musical talent has again been recognised with a host of artists long listed for the 2022 NI Music Prize in the Best Album and Best Single categories.

No less than sixteen artists from both the city and the county have been placed on the long list across the two categories at the prestigious NI Music Prize.

Draperstown-based Kate Nicholson's debut album 'Fallen From Grace' has made the long list for Album of the Year, along with FRMR – Andrew Farmer – from Desertmartin's 'Amelanchier'.

Two acts from the north coast have also made it onto the list, with Azis Of's 'Bella Pacifica' making the grade alongside Portstewart-based Grainne Eve's 'The Songs of Sam Henry'.

Three further artists from the city have made the same long list, with Invaderband (Peter Gabriel), SOAK (If I Never Know You Like This Again) and Warriors of the Dystotheque (Anthropause) also featuring.

Axis Of also tee off the list of local acts long listed in the Single of the Year category with the anthemic 'Beach Light', while the title track of Kate Nicholson's album also makes the cut.

Magherafelt's JC Stewart joins the pair with 'Love Like That', while ROE also makes the list with the single 'I Can Change'.

Cherym's 'Gone Girl', a powerful song highlighting the importance of seeking help when involved in a domestically abusive relationship is also on the long list; one of Derry city's ten entries.

Clodagh May's upbeat 'Say So' joins songs from Tramp (Frankenstein), Comrade Hat & The Inishowen Gospel Choir (From Lost to the River), HYFIN & Jordan Adetunji (Back Up Plan), Parker (Never Miss), SOAK (Swear Jar), TOUTS (Can't Take It Anymore), Invaderband (Cheese Slices) and Warriors of the Dystotheque ft. Abby Oliveira (Fear of an Equal Planet).

You can find details of all long listed entries on the NI Music Prize website including how to vote for your favourite entry.