Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 15th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Mary Carson (née McMeekin), Ballinderry



• Anna Francis Hayman (née McLaughlin), formerly of Artillery Street and Cheshire

• John (Johnny) McKane, 67 Lisfannon Park, Derry

• Rosaleen McNamara (née Harkin), 58 Galliagh Park, Derry

• Annie Reid (née Dowd), 24 Beechland Gardens, Clady

Mary Carson (née McMeekin), Ballinderry



The death has occurred of Mary Carson (née McMeekin), 13th September 2022, beloved wife of the late Dan and loving mother of Eugene, Anne, Teresa, Francis, Mary and Kevin, dear sister of the late Annie Campbell and Seamus. Funeral from her home 141 Ballinderry Bridge Road BT80 0AY on Thursday 15th September at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Ballinderry - via webcam at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinderry, County Tyrone - Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland (churchservices.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughter in law Fiona, sons in law PJ, Anthony and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Private Family Time from 10.00pm to 11.00am. The Church Service will be limited to the family circle and close friends.

Anna Francis Hayman (née McLaughlin), formerly of Artillery Street and Cheshire

The death has taken place of Anna Francis Hayman (née McLaughlin), 11th September 2022, peacefully at Foyle Fold, wife of the late Frank, (formerly of Artillery Street and Cheshire) loving mother Desmond and Vincent, dear mother-in-law of Ann and Joanne and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columb’s Church, Waterside on Thursday at 10.00am. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. The Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. Queen of the Most Holy pray for her.

John (Johnny) McKane, 67 Lisfannon Park, Derry

The death has taken place of John (Johnny) McKane, 13th September 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Ann, loving father of Damien, Brian, Sean, Kevin, Peter, Eamon, Joseph and Geraldine. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his wider family circle and friends. Funeral leaving his home, 67 Lisfannon Park, on Friday, 16th September at 9.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House Private Please From 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Rosaleen McNamara (née Harkin), 58 Galliagh Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Rosaleen McNamara (née Harkin), 14th September 2022, beloved wife of Jim, 58 Galliagh Park, loving mother of Sharon, Jim and Erin, mother-in-law of Paul, Caroline and Niall, devoted grandmother of Amy, Lorcan, Daniel and Ellie and a much loved sister. Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Annie Reid (née Dowd), 24 Beechland Gardens, Clady

The death has occurred of Annie Reid (née Dowd), 14th September 2022, (peacefully at home) beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Frank, Gerard, Ann (Mc Aleese), Martin and the late Joe and dear sister of the late Rosie (Fitzsimmons), Sally ( Craig), and Lizzie (Cameron). Annie’s remains will leave her late residence, 24 Beechland Gardens, Clady, on Friday, 16th September at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady, (which can be viewed via the church webcam) burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Bernie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Family time requested please between 10.00pm – 10.00am.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.