Derry Death Notices - Friday, 16th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Mary (Molly) Brolly (née Caskey), 59 Josephine Avenue, Limavady

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Brolly (née Caskey), 14th September 2022, (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre and late of 59 Josephine Avenue, Limavady. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence R.I.P., loving mother of Geoffrey, Nigel, Kevin, Joycelyn, and Christopher, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Jean and the late Cathy, Nellie, Billy, Norah, and Joseph. R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral from her son Geoffrey’s home, 28 Scroggy Road, Limavady on Saturday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary’s Church followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Annie Kilburn, 45 Roemill Gardens, Limavady

The death has taken place of Annie Kilburn, 14th September 2022, (peacefully) passed away at Rushall Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Albert (Bert), loving mother of Jimmy, Peter, Barbara, Patricia and the Ronnie, dear mother-in-law of Rose, Sandra, Tommy, Keith and Doris, devoted grandmother and great grandmother, sister of Charlie, John, Patsy, Kitty and the late George and Josie. Funeral service will be held in her late home, 45 Roemill Gardens, Limavady on Saturday at 11.00am followed by graveside service at Christ Church, Limavady at 11.45pm (Friends and family welcome). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Pat Mulgrew, 22 Ballyavelin Road, Ardgarvan, Limavady

The death has occurred of Pat Mulgrew, 15th September 2022, (peacefully) at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Margaret, dear sister of Phyllis and the late Margaret, Sadie, James, John, Charlie, Sammy, Josie, Mary and Lawrence and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home, 22 Ballyavelin Road, Ardgarvan, Limavady, on Saturday at 11.25am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Rebecca (Ruby) McGuinness (née Porter), 18 Liscloon Drive, Derry

The death has taken place of Rebecca (Ruby) McGuinness (née Porter), 14th September 2022, (peacefully) at her home 18 Liscloon Drive, Derry. Beloved wife of the late Jackie. R.I.P. Loving mother of Jacqueline, Gary, Kathleen, Caroline and Ciara, and a much loved grandmother. Dear sister of Eddie, Sadie, Grace, Sarge, Philomena, and the late Kathleen and Sammy. R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Family time only on Thursday please. Wake will commence today (Friday) at 10.00am. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown followed by interment in City Cemetery. Our Lady of Knock interceed for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

