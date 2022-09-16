Culmore Post Office opens at new location

Culmore Post Office has opened today (September 16) at a new location. The Post Office is now located at SPAR, Unit 2, 2 Ballynagard Road, Derry, BT48 8JJ.

The new opening hours are Monday to Sunday, 7am – 10pm, offering 105 hours of Post Office service a week.

A spokesperson for The Post Office said: "This has restored Post Office service to the area. The previous branch had been open 30 hours a week. This is an extra 75 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient for customers to visit.

"There will be a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter. The same range of products and services as before will still be available."

The previous Postmaster resigned and the branch at 163 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JH closed in March 2022.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time Post Office to Culmore as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The daily opening from early until late will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”