Legenderry Motor Show returns for 10th year to raise vital funds for Kidney Care UK

The Legenderry Motorshow is returning to Derry's St Columb's Park on Sunday September 25.

All money raised will be donated to the charity, Kidney Care UK; a charity which helps local kidney patients here in the city both emotionally and financially.

This is their 10th Anniversary year and will be held in memory of the show's organiser Richard Gillespie's uncle, Given Gillespie.

Richard said: "I'm a great lover of all things with an engine, whether it's a car, van, bike, tractor, truck- even boats.

"I had toyed for a while about running a motor show as there wasn't anything like that here in the North West.

"Back in 2013, my Uncle Given passed away with cancer, he was like a 2nd dad to me and he, like me, loved everything with an engine. So, with three weeks to organise we ran our 1st show. It was also during the City of Culture, hence the name Legenderry."

As well as the show being in memory of Richard's beloved late uncle, it will also be dedicated to Derry man, Kieran Doherty.

Kieran sadly passed away on April 10 this year at just 36 years old.

Kieran was born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and had numerous health issues. He used a wheelchair but didn’t let that hold him back. His mum said he didn’t let his disability influence his life.

"If Kieran wanted to do something he found a way to do it. He went to mainstream school and then onto university where he graduated in 2009," she said.

"Kieran learned how to drive which he loved, as it gave him great independence, He was just like everyone else out cruising in his car.

"He worked part time in Firstsource where he had a large circle of friends. You certainly knew that Kieran was in the room as he was such a larger than life character. "

Kieran's health unfortunately took a turn for the worst in 2009 and in 2011 he began Dialysis.

He was not suitable for a transplant so he soon got into the routine of dialysis three days a week for four to five hours at a time in the Altnagelvin renal unit.

"It was there he met Jo-Anne Dobson from Kidney Care UK. Kieran's mother said the charity was fantastic support for him and all the patients there.

"They help make the sessions more comfortable for the patients and support them emotionally and financially whenever the need arises," she continued.

"He was a very chatty and sociable person; he would talk to everyone about anything. He loved his cars and would watch endless shows on TV about them. Any time there was a car show locally he would want to go.

"Kieran will be greatly missed by all who knew him, he has left such a void with his sudden untimely passing."

The Legenderry Motorshow organisers hope to raise as much money as they can for the charity which supported Kieran, his family and so many others.

Richard continued: "We aim the show as a family fun day out with something for everyone.

"We wanted to have an event where all vehicle enthusiasts from all communities can come together to share their passion for cars, bikes, vans, tractors and trucks.

"We also like to promote driver safety and driver awareness through having the PSNI in attendance along with our RTA scenario."

All types of cars, bikes, vans, tractors and trucks are welcome to the show. Bikes, mopeds and scooters are £5. Cars, vans and tractors are £10. Trucks are £15.

For spectators, organisers kindly ask that a donation is made into the Kidney Care UK Buckets.

Richard added: "We realise times are tough at the minute but any donation is very welcome.

"We have a raffle on the day with various prizes. Kidney Care UK is running a guess how many balloons are in the car competition. They will have a Vauxhall nova filled with balloons.

"As well as vehicles on display, we have a live arena. Here throughout the show we will have BMX stunt shows, falconry fly displays and a real life RTA scenario where the PSNI, NIFRS, ambulance and undertaker all take part to help.

"To help promote other services, we have Foyle Search and Rescue and Community Rescue there with various vehicles in attendance.

"Also on the day we have a show n shine with various trophies for different categories, live music, kids entertainment in the form of karts, bouncy castle and slides, Unfortunate Al, the clown, a balloon modeller and Mickey and Minnie."

The Ulster Gliding Club and the North West Model Aircraft Club will also be in attendance.

There will also be a river rescue from Foyle Search and Rescue with the Irish Coastguard helicopter hovering then landing at the show.

There will be a trade Village with various stalls and a raffle on the day. To finish the show they will partake in a Convoy of the City. The Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy, is opening the show at 12noon.

To find out more information, follow the Legenderry Motorshow on Facebook @LegenderryMotorShow