16 Sept 2022

'We are not a food bank' says co-founder of Co Derry free food facility

Mrs Loney contacted Derry Now to clarify the matter on Friday.

A co-founder of a free food facility in Dungiven has said they are 'not a food bank'.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

16 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

The co-founder of a free food facility in County Derry has moved to clarify the misunderstanding that they operate as a food bank.

Jo Loney, co-founder of Dungiven Community Fridge in 2018, has hit out at descriptions of the facility as a food bank.

The 'community fridge' hit the headlines this week as it was revealed Mrs Loney's husband, Rev. Mark Loney had urged it to close on Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In an email sent to Derry Now, Mrs Loney said the facility was for those 'who do not want to see food wasted'.

“As a co founder of Dungiven Community Fridge which was established in September 2018; please be advised of the rationale behind it,” she wrote.

“It is NOT A FOOD BANK. It is there for anyone and everyone to use who do not want to see food wasted and to use it for good.

“I do not know how many times we have to keep stating this before people get that message! People who are in paid employment can use it equally with people that are not currently.

“It is of no relevance other than that their common aim is to reduce food waste and use it for good.”

Mrs Loney told The Irish News during the week that she thought the facility should close.

“I would expect a bit of decency,” she said.

“Like for example if the Pope died I would expect any cross community facility to close as well and I would be endorsing that.”

Dungiven continued to make headlines today, and was the subject of a 40-minute discussion on BBC's The Nolan Show this morning involving former DUP MLA Jim Wells and commentator Phil Kelly.

