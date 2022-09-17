Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 17th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Caroline Anne Hyndham, 38 Richill Park, Derry

• Michael Murphy, Derry (formerly of Kildare and Offaly)

• Cecil McCarter, 32 Drummond Manor, Limavady

• Gerard Noel (Gerry) McGaughey, formerly Strand Road, Derry

• Peter O'Connor, 122 Hillhead Road, Castledawson

• Jim Tierney, 12 Bells Hill, Limavady

Caroline Anne Hyndham, 38 Richill Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Caroline Anne Hyndham, 16th September 2022, (peacefully) at home, 38 Richill Park. Dearly beloved mother of Caroline, Michelle, Irene, Wendy, Sonya, Thomas and Louise, mother-in-law of Ciara, Alan, Jonny, Mark, Simon and Ross, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A Funeral Service will take place at her late Home on Tuesday, 20th September, 2022 at 12noon Followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations if wished in Lieu of Flowers to Marie Curie Cancer care C/O Mrs Joan Doherty 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT472NL. Anne will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends. The family chain has broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

Michael Murphy, Derry (formerly of Kildare and Offaly)

The death has taken place of Michael Murphy, 16th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry and formerly of Kildare and Offaly, loving father of Ian, Fiona, Michael, David, Andrew and Claire and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Deeply regretted by all his family and friends. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU, on Monday 19th September 2022 from 7.00 - 9.00pm. His remains will leave there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2.00pm service in St Canice’s Parish Church, Eglinton. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Lord is my Shepherd.

Cecil McCarter, 32 Drummond Manor, Limavady

The death has occurred of Cecil McCarter, 16th September 2022, (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, much loved husband of Marlene, dear father of Dean, Mark (Myra), Rhonda (William), devoted grandfather of Alyssa, Jennifer, Donavan, Jordan and Madison. House strictly private friends are welcome at the funeral on Sunday at 2.15pm outside his late home, 32 Drummond Manor, Limavady. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI or Parkinson's NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Gerard Noel (Gerry) McGaughey, formerly Strand Road, Derry

The death has taken place of Gerard Noel (Gerry) McGaughey, 15th September 2022, husband of the late Bernie, formerly of Strand Road, Derry, loving father of Julieanne, dear brother of Patsy and much loved uncle of Pat, Teresa and Kieran. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 84 Butler’s Wharf, Strathfoyle on Monday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Killyclogher, Omagh. Eternal Father, I offer You the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your dearly beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world.

Peter O'Connor, 122 Hillhead Road, Castledawson

The death has taken place of Peter O’Connor, 15th September 2022, beloved husband of the late Winifred (Freddie) and loving father of Maura (Bradley), Seamus and Maeve (Stewart), dear brother of the late Frank, James, Patrick and Mollie Bailey. Removal from his home, 122 Hillhead Road, Castledawson on Saturday, 17th September at 6.00pm arriving Church of St Trea Newbridge at 6.45pm. Funeral on Sunday at 10.00am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.

Jim Tierney, 12 Bells Hill, Limavady

The death has occurred of Jim Tierney, 16th September 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, beloved husband of Martha (Marty), loving father of Bronagh, Feargal, Sinead, and Niall, father-in-law of Declan, Cecilia, and Sean. A much loved grandfather of Cormac, Manus and Aine Quigley, Jano and Cala Tierney, Enda and Barra Ronan. Dear brother of Sarah, Eileen and all his deceased brothers and sisters may they rest in peace. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral from his home, 12 Bells Hill, Limavady on Sunday at 9.55am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Chest, Heart & Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.