Retired Derry doctor turns granddaughters’ stories into £25,000 Foyle Hospice fundraiser

A retired Derry GP who penned stories over lockdown to entertain his grandchildren has now turned his tales into an adorable children’s book, raising a staggering £25,000 for Foyle Hospice.

Dr Finlay Linton worked at Foyleside Family Practice for over 30 years, alongside his wife, Sister Marie Linton, who was the practice nurse.

Over the years, Dr Linton worked closely with Foyle Hospice and the NI Children’s Hospice.

The couple retired together in 2017 but in 2020, with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown prevented them from visiting their two little granddaughters, Isla and Sophie, in Edinburgh.

However, Sr Linton suggested a fun way to keep their grandchildren entertained in the absence of their visits.

“My wife, Marie, had the bright idea of writing them stories, to which they replied in kind,” said Dr Linton.

“I got in on the act and have sent them 29 children's stories that I made up. It kept the lines of communication open at a difficult time.”

After seeing the joy the stories brought to his little granddaughters, Dr Linton decided he wanted to do something positive to give back to Foyle Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice, who he worked alongside over three decades.

“I decided to get one of the books, ‘Papa Gets a Job at the Zoo’, illustrated,” he said.

“My niece, Dutch McDowell of McDowell Illustrations, did the artwork and what a great job she has done in bringing the story to life.

“As a result of the book, £50,000 has been raised, of which half will go to Foyle Hospice and half to the NI Children's Hospice.”

Dr Linton thanked everyone who helped in the production of the book, which helped raise an amazing £50,000, shared between Foyle Hospice and the NI Children’s Hospice.

“I would like to thank all my friends who helped with the editing, my niece, Dutch, who did the fantastic illustrations and Impact Printing who helped with the final edit and printing,” he said.

Dr Linton has given Foyle Hospice 500 copies of his charming and amusing book about an ambitious grandfather making a hapless attempt at becoming a zookeeper.

He hopes that this will generate more donations for Foyle Hospice and said that the book would make an excellent stocking-filler for children at Christmas.

‘Papa Gets a Job at the Zoo’ is available online at www.foylehospice.com for £5 plus postage and packaging.

Alternatively, to order copies for collection at Foyle Hospice Fundraising Department, 61 Culmore Road, call 02871 359888.